Police investigating burglary at Kimbrough Stadium

By Vanessa Garcia | January 21, 2020 at 9:51 AM CST - Updated January 21 at 10:12 AM

CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - Authorities are investigating a burglary after items were stolen at Kimbrough Stadium in Canyon.

The Amarillo Crime Stoppers said Canyon police officers responded to a burglary at the stadium on Jan. 13.

They discovered that a suspect took various items, including pieces of gym equipment, two electronic down markers and an AED defibrillator.

If you have information on this burglary or the suspect, please call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at (806) 374-4400.

If your tip leads to an arrest, you could earn a reward of up to $1,000.

