Hoops Madness Update: Randall Lady Raiders trying to just go 1 and 0

“You know, we gotta live in the moment,” Walthall said. “We say what’s important now and right now, we have to have a good practice and a good shoot around to get ready and go play Cooper tonight. And yes, you know, you see the big picture and you want to go win the next five, six, seven games, but we gotta focus on tonight. One possession at a time, so as a coach, you know, and it’s in the back of your mind, that you’re really trying to focus on one thing at a time.”