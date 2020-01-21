Here’s where you can donate to Family Support Services

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo National Bank and Happy State Bank have now opened donation accounts for Family Support Services after the fire that destroyed their downtown offices.
At Amarillo National Bank, you can ask to donate to the ‘FSS Fire Fund’, and the Happy State Bank fund is called the ‘Family Support Services Fire Relief Fund.'
Others throughout the community have already come together to help support FSS in different ways during this time.
FSS has also created a GoFundMe that you can donate to here.
Another way to donate online is directly through the FSS website.
For mailing donations, their new mailing address is P.O. Box 31150 Amarillo, TX 79120.
