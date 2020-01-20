Cold and wet Tuesday...

Rain and maybe some snow will be moving into the area for Tuesday. Cloud cover will be on the increase for the overnight hours as our latest storm system approaches from the west. It is this storm system that will bring the much colder conditions and spread the rain and snow throughout the panhandles mainly during the afternoon and evening hours. No snow accumulation is expected and rain totals will remain less than 1/4 of a inch. Warmer temperatures return for Wednesday.
