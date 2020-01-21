Bomb City Young Marines teaching kids to be drug free

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Bomb City Young Marines is a new program to the Panhandle region.
The group, formed not even a year ago, teaches kids how to be upstanding members of the community.
“We teach these kids leadership, we teach them courage, we teach them public speaking and then some other non-practical applications in life such as first aid. All of our kids are first aid certified, all of our kids are CPR certified, survival skills. We just really teach them how to live a drug free healthy lifestyle and how to be good leaders in their community,” said John Cardenas, unit commander of Bomb City Young Marines.
The group focuses on teaching the importance of saying no to drugs.
“We teach the young marines how to identify drugs, what they look like, street names, but more importantly how to avoid them. How to approach that conflict when something comes to them in that way and how to teach and mentor the children they are with and in their community,” said Cardenas.
The Young Marines are already seeing the impact these drug lessons can have on the community.
“DDR is our Drug Demand Reduction program. It’s teaching us how to live a healthy drug free lifestyle and how we can implement that into our basic lives and we can teach other at our school and in our community about it,” said David Butler, a Young Marine.
“We’ve had the opportunity where one of our young marines really impacted a young lady. She was able to identify issues in her home and we were able to reach out to her and get her some help that she needed in order to help her deal with that situation,” said Cardenas.
Although the program is not affiliated with any branch of the military, some young marines say they joined because they wanted to prepare for a career as a marine.
“Being a young marine, it’s helped me to have discipline, courage and commitment. Just coming from a line of veterans it shows me what to prepare for and what life is going to have for me later on,” said Jayden Flores, a Young Marine.
You can find more information on how to get your child involved with the Bomb City Young Marines here.
