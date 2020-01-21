Amarillo Sod Poodles open ‘Launch-A-Ball’ program to benefit non-profits

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Sod Poodles announced today the details of their 2020 “Launch-A-Ball” program that will raise funds and bring awareness to local non-profits.
This program, presented by KTBLACK Services, is a way for non-profits to raise money during a Sod Poodles home game.
For a non-profit to be eligible for Launch-A-Ball they first have to participate in a ticket fundraiser that will benefit their organization.
For each game, one non-profit organization receives numbered tennis balls to sell from a table on the concourse. The tennis balls will be sold in a bundle of three for $5. The organizations can also walk around the ballpark to sell in the stands and at the Suite Level. Of the total balls sold during the game, the non-profit group receives 50 percent of their gross sales.
Each organization will also receive recognition via in-park announcements and promotional materials at their table.
For fans that purchase the tennis balls during the game, there will be an opportunity to toss the numbered balls at targets in left-field after the game for a chance to win the grand prize of 50 percent of the nightly jackpot or a prize from one of the Sod Poodles local partners.
For more information or to register for Launch-A-Ball for the 2020 season, organizations can call (806) 803-7763 or email SierraT@SodPoodles.com
