Amarillo police arrest man in connection to homicide that happened last week

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Police Department arrested a man in connection to a homicide that happened last week.
Kendrick Freeman was shot and killed on January 16 at an apartment complex on the 4100 block of Southwest 45th.
On January 17, detectives obtained a warrant for 23-year-old Arttrell Jamon Travis for the murder.
On January 20, officers located him in an apartment near Northeast 26th Avenue and North Grand Street.
He was arrested and booked into the Randall County Jail.
The investigation is ongoing.
