Search continues for missing Canyon man at Lake Meredith more than a month later

FRITCH, Texas (KFDA) - The search continues for Ryan Kennedy, the Canyon man who went missing at Lake Meredith more than a month ago.
Kennedy was last heard from on December 15 when he called his family and told them he was heading home from deer hunting at the lake.
Officials say it is suspected he tried to cross the lake when it was dark and there were high winds.
Kennedy and his boat are still missing.
As of now, the National Parks Service has no leads on where he might be, but officials will continue to perform surface searches daily until he is found.
