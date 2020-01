It will be a pleasant day with temps warming from the 20′s and 30′s to the 50′s this afternoon. Skies will be mostly sunny with a light breeze. Tuesday will be cooler with highs in the 40s. Rain and snow will be possible Tuesday into Tuesday night. A few lingering showers will be possible on Wednesday. Our second cold front will move in on Thursday. We warm back into the 50′s again by the weekend.