Medical Monday: InfantRisk Center gives out free MommyMeds app in effort to lower infant and maternal mortality rates

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - In an effort to decrease infant and maternal mortality rates in Amarillo, a non-profit is offering free access to their app to help new mothers. and their newborns.
The Infantrisk Center, a non-profit in partnership with the Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center, has funded enough money to share their MommyMeds app.
Any pregnant and breast-feeding mothers in Amarillo can receive the free download.
Infant mortality in Potter County is seeing a higher number due to the lack of women and children with health coverage.
These rates are said to be similar to those in third-world countries and doctors hope that offering this app for free could help the effort to bring those mortality rates down to zero.
“We decided as the InfantRisk Center that we wanted to help in any way we could," said Infantrisk Center Co-Director Dr. Teresa Baker. “What we thought is, we would find a way to push out education to those moms. So we’re gonna target infant mortality issues such as safe sleeping, depression, postpartum depression, resources for drug and alcohol abuse, safe toys and how to introduce foods when it’s safe and complimentary foods and things like that.”
Dr. Baker said they will push out subjects on a monthly basis to help further educate these moms.
To receive the free download, you will need to pick up a card with the free code at BSA, Northwest, The Barrio Clinic, Heal the City, Texas Tech Pediatric, Turn Center Children’s Miracle Network or the Amarillo Health Department.
