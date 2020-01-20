Hundreds pay tribute to fallen LPD Officer Nicolas Reyna

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Police Officer Nicholas Reyna's celebration of life was held at Trinity Church on Saturday. The Gospel was read, a homily was presented, and friends and family shared stories from his life.
"A man willing to lay down his life in service of others and service to someone he doesn't even know is a good man. That's the kind of man Nicholas Lee Reyna will always be," said Lubbock Police Chief Floyd Mitchell.
27-year-old Nicholas Lee Reyna, married to his high school sweetheart, Christina Reyna, will be remembered as a loving brother, son, father, husband, and police officer. On Saturday, his memory was honored by over 80 law enforcement departments from around the state and around the country, including departments from New Mexico and California.
Nick was originally from Colorado City. Colorado City Police Chief Charles Rice remembered him as “a quiet, good kid.”
“Nick was the kind of kid that I didn’t have to worry about. He was from a good family. He was never in trouble. He was well-respected and liked by all of his classmates. He was just a good kid,” Rice said.
Rice said it was Nick’s calm, confident persona and the fact that he was a good listener that made him a successful police officer.
"The ability to listen leads an officer to another important skill: care. If you don't care about your community, you cannot serve effectively," Chief Rice said. "He had attributes in character that led him in that direction. It was said of Nick that he was the kind of student, the kind of person that you wanted to teach, coach - wanted your daughter to marry. If we could all be more like Nick, we might all be better people."
Luis Flores, who was in Nick's 2018 Academy class, shared some lighthearted moments at the service, recalling Nick's perseverance during a challenging workout.
“I could hear someone say, ‘Reyna, why are you smiling?’ With that golden smile, Nick responded, ‘Shoot, it’s almost the weekend. I’m about to go home and see my wife.’ Nick would drive home every weekend throughout the academy to visit his lovely wife Christina in San Angelo.”
Childhood friend and Lubbock Police Officer Cory Owens remembered Nick as a superstar runner in school, saying he was always diligent and positive.
"After just running 100 meters, I looked up and saw Nick in the middle of his mile, running and smiling. I remember thinking, 'Nick, this isn't fun. Stop smiling.' But nothing would stop him from smiling."
Owens reminded the audience that they can turn to Nick’s smile for the rest of their lives.
"Nick's smile is the light that will give many of us the strength to proceed and help us get through this tragic, tragic moment. We will continue to put on the uniform, we will continue to protect the citizens of this community just as Nick wanted to," Owens said. "Rest easy, Nick, we'll take it from here."
Preceded by bagpipes and a procession of Honor Guards at Resthaven Memorial Park, Nicholas Reyna was laid to rest as family and officers from different departments said their final goodbyes. The service included a riderless horse, a 21-gun salute, and a DPS helicopter fly-over.
Reyna ended his watch on Jan. 11, 2020 while performing his duties as a police officer.
Officer Reyna is survived by his wife, Christina, and their 1-year-old daughter, Catalina. He is survived by his father, Enrique Reyna; his mother, Sylvia Alaniz; two brothers, Henry and Simon Reyna; two sisters, Miranda and Marissa Reyna.
