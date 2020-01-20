FSS hosting Mardi Gras Party from around the world

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - You’re invited to the Family Support Service’s Mardi Gras Party 2020.
The 11th annual Mardi Gras Party is Saturday, Feb. 15 from 7:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. in the Heritage Ballroom at the Amarillo Civic Center.
This year’s party will have an international twist, meaning party-goers will get a taste of Mardi Gras celebrations from around the world.
Tickets are $60 per person, tables of eight are $450, VIP couples are $250 and sponsorship ranges from $500 to $5,000.
Tickets for sponsors and VIP couples includes an upgraded dinner and drinks, dancing, party favors, casino prize money and more.
Noah Jenda will bring music and jugglers, tarot readers and second line parades will entertain guests.
There will also be an online and live auction for trips, jewelry, sports tickets, artwork and hundreds of other items.
Money raised at the party benefits FSS, ranging from intervention and prevention for domestic violence, sexual assault and human to veteran resources and family strengthening.
You can purchase tickets online or by calling (806) 236-3011.
