After a sunny and mild day in the 50s today, skies will cloud over quickly tonight and tomorrow as our next weather system approaches. The cloud cover will hold temps tomorrow in the low 40s and rain is expected by late afternoon. There is a very good chance for precipitation and there may even be periods of wet snow mixing in for parts of the area. Any snow accumulations will likely be in grassy areas and not on roadways.
Doppler Dave Expects Rain And Snow Potential Tomorrow
