Community comes together after fire destroys Family Support Services building

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The community is coming together after a fire destroyed the Family Support Services and Veterans Resource Center.
Family Support Services helps so many people in and around Amarillo who are victims of sexual assault, family violence and more. After the tremendous loss, the organization says this won’t stop them from serving the community.
“We’re working with different non-profits and businesses to try and find some office space,” said Jim Womack, the CEO of Family Support Services. “So we’ve visited some spaces and we’re just so amazed by the out pour and generosity from these businesses and community members. It’s just overwhelming, so we’re so thankful for that.”
Community members have already began fundraising and collecting donations of items lost in the fire.
“Family Support Services, their name has support in it, and so I think this is just a great opportunity for the Amarillo community to turn back around and support them and support what they mean to this community and just so many clients that are impacted by them and we get to support them during this tragic time,” said Carissa Wingate, who created the GoFundMe for FSS.
Other businesses like Moondoggy’s Pizza & Pub are offering their support as well.
Despite what FSS is going through, they are still making serving their number one priority.
“We obviously had a tremendous loss,” said Lisa Simpson, a member of the Family Support Services Board of Directors. “Our staff is being placed elsewhere right now, but our main focus right now is the individuals and families we do serve because it’s very important that we get back on our feet so that we can continue with our mission and to support our cause because that’s what’s important. It’s not about the building or brick. It’s about the people that we serve.”
The Mardi Gras event planned for February 15 will still go on despite all decorations being lost in the fire.
“We will move forward with the event regardless of how decorated it is because we know we’re going to have a phenomenal time, and we know those who attend are going to have a phenomenal time, and we know the community understands completely of what we just had and what happened,” said Simpson.
Family Support Services said they will be partnering with local banks to help raise money.
You can also donate to their GoFundMe here.
