Amarillo community members gather for day of service in honor of Martin Luther King Jr. Day

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - With shirts saying, “His dream still matters,” community members grabbed large trash bags, and got to work instead of doing a march.
“Part of his dream was more than just a march, it was what would be good for the community, and this is a community service event as far as cleaning up our community. We decided to incorporate that in today, and because it’s so cold we really didn’t want to march anyway,” said Ludell Hill, the assistant secretary for the NAACP.
Community leaders wanted to have a day of service to get the children involved, and teach them how Dr. Martin Luther King Junior was all about gathering the community for service.
“Today I went out, and I went out to this neighborhood and I picked up trash. I think it’s important to pick up the neighborhood so we can have a better community,” said Terriyah Thomas, a helper for MLK Day 2020.
The annual march isn’t going away forever, however, leaders just wanted to make the day more about service and being good neighbors.
“The march is not going to go away, and so we may continue to have the march in future years. Today is a day of service, so that we can actually do something that’s hands on, be productive, and be cleaning up the community, but more than anything just to get our youth involved, and get individuals throughout the city of Amarillo involved and to come on board and help us get our city cleaned up,” said Freda Powell, Amarillo City Council Member.
The day ended with a community talk where members could voice their concerns and opinions to elected city officials.
“When I was campaigning for place four, one of my main points I want to do is listen to the people. So the people need to speak and tell us what they want. We can’t do everything people want, but we need to hear what people are interested in,” said Howard Smith, Amarillo City Councilman place 4.
The hope for today’s event was to come together and do good in our community.
