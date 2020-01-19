Weather Outlook: Monday temperatures in the mid 50s, storm system moves in Tuesday

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - We had a cool afternoon but with light winds but it will be much warmer tomorrow.
There will be a lot of sunshine for Monday along with a SW wind at 10-15 mph helping to punch temperatures up into the mid 50s.
Another storm system moves into the area on Tuesday bringing with it a decent chance for some rain and snow showers for most of the area.
Temperatures will stay in the upper 30s and low 40s.
