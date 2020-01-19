Texas, WVU meet in conference play

LEADING THE CHARGE: The Longhorns have been led by Matt Coleman III and Courtney Ramey. Coleman is averaging 12 points and 4.3 assists while Ramey is putting up 11.1 points and 4.6 rebounds per game. The Mountaineers have been anchored by Oscar Tshiebwe and Derek Culver, who are averaging 11.6 and 10.6 points, respectively.