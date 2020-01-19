Crews working to contain fire at Family Support Services in downtown Amarillo

Crews working to contain fire at Family Support Services in downtown Amarillo
Fire at Family Support Services in downtown Amarillo (Source: Josh David)
By Kaitlin Johnson | January 19, 2020 at 10:28 AM CST - Updated January 19 at 10:40 AM

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo fire crews are working to contain a fire at Family Support Services in downtown Amarillo.

According to Family Support Services, the fire broke out around 4:00 a.m.

Crews continue to work to contain the blaze.

No one was in the building at the time of the fire.

At approximately 4am today, we received word of a fire at our main offices and Veterans Resource Center. The Amarillo...

Posted by Family Support Services on Sunday, January 19, 2020

Family Support Services says the building’s phone system is down at the time, but there is an emergency line for the Crisis Hotline. For domestic violence, sexual assault and human trafficking calls, you can call (806) 654-7979.

While our phones are down, we have an emergency line for our Crisis Hotline. For domestic violence, sexual assault and...

Posted by Family Support Services on Sunday, January 19, 2020

A GoFundMe has been created for Family Support Services.

You can donate here.

Fire at Family Support Services in downtown Amarillo (Source: Josh David)
Fire at Family Support Services in downtown Amarillo (Source: Josh David) (Source: Josh David)

Copyright 2020 KFDA. All rights reserved.