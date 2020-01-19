Crews working to contain fire at Family Support Services in downtown Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo fire crews are working to contain a fire at Family Support Services in downtown Amarillo.
According to Family Support Services, the fire broke out around 4:00 a.m.
Crews continue to work to contain the blaze.
No one was in the building at the time of the fire.
Family Support Services says the building’s phone system is down at the time, but there is an emergency line for the Crisis Hotline. For domestic violence, sexual assault and human trafficking calls, you can call (806) 654-7979.
A GoFundMe has been created for Family Support Services.
You can donate here.
Copyright 2020 KFDA. All rights reserved.