Amarillo area lane closures

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Motorists around Amarillo have a few new lane closures this coming week.
Expect various lane closures on State Loop (SL) 335 from 81st Avenue to 45th Avenue and on I-40 from Soncy Road to Hope Road for fog seal operations.
Various lanes will be closed throughout the week at the I-40/I-27 downtown interchange for guardrail and patching repairs.
On Wednesday, Jan. 22, the left lane of SL 335 eastbound will be closed from Whitaker Road to SH 136 for installation of chevron along the curve.
On Thursday, Jan. 23, the left lane of FM 1719 southbound will be closed from SL 335 to Hastings Road for patching repairs.
On I-40 eastbound, the right lane closure from Eastern Street to Lakeside Drive will continue for bridge repairs at Whitaker Road and Lakeside Drive.
Construction of safety improvements is set to begin in approximately two weeks on US 87 from FM 1719 to NE 12th Avenue and I-40, just west of US 87 to the Carson County line.
The public could expect the inside and/or outsides lanes to be closed in both directions as crews remove old, existing metal beam guard fence and cable barrier, and replace it with new material.
This project will involve daily lane closures that will be picked up by the end of the day.
Daily lane closures will continue just east of Vega as the contractor continues to install pipe for the detour near the BI-40 bridge.
All projects are subject to change due to weather, emergency work, and other unexpected events.
Source: Texas Department of Transportation
