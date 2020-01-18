Pleasant weekend forecast

We will see increasing clouds overnight with temps dropping into the 20′s. Skies will clear out on Sunday leaving us with partly sunny skies and temps in the upper 40′s and low 50′s. We stay in the 50′s under sunny skies on MLK day. Tuesday will be our first moisture chance with scattered rain showers possible. We warm up Wednesday into the upper 50′s but stay cloudy. Our next front moves in on Thursday bring cooler temps in the 40;'s and another chance for rain and snow.