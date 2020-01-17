TxDOT: Reports of ice around in the Texas Panhandle, drive with caution

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Texas Department of Transportation is reporting patches of ice and black ice across the Texas Panhandle, but it’s expected to clear out Friday morning.
The Drive Texas website reports of icy patches along Interstate 40 an Interstate 27.
There are also reports of slick roads on Soncy Road between 34th and 45th.
Drivers are being advised not to travel on U.S. 60 this morning due to reports of black ice.
All along the Texas Panhandle, from Stratford all the way to south of Estelline, there are reports of icy roads, overpasses and bridges.
TxDOT officials in amarillo are patrolling and plowing the roads for the icy roadways and is expected to end this morning about 10:00 a.m. today.
Many schools are also being delayed this morning.
