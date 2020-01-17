TxDOT continues progress on updates to State Loop 335

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Southwest portion of State Loop 335 in Amarillo will soon be adding traffic back onto the main lanes of I-27 and Hollywood roads, as well as opening lanes on the frontage road near that intersection.
“Still some work to go on there, but the fact that we’re going to be splitting traffic back onto the main lanes there on I-27 and Hollywood is great news for people who travel that regularly,” said Sonja Gross with TxDOT.
The goal is to have entrances and exits onto the loop all the way around.
“The reason we are going to hopefully by the end of January, all dependent on weather of course, be moving traffic to the frontage roads that are under construction is so we can start doing that exit to Coulter street," said Gross.
Another big project currently underway, is connecting the new frontage roads on Hollywood Road.
“We’ve got bridge construction taking place at the Playa Lakes. So that’s a real goal for us to get that part done. Then eventually you will see the frontage roads all come together,” said Gross.
As many know, Soncy Road is no longer part of the loop. The loop is being constructed out on Helium Road, just one block behind Soncy. This is currently just a dirt road but will soon be part of the new State Loop 335.
"It’s going to be a few years before you see completion of the actual frontage roads on Helium. So it’s going to be a while before we can put traffic back there, but when that day comes, I’ve got a ribbon cutting planned, it’s going to be a good time. Then we’re still a few years out before you even see road construction where we’re tying it back in at South West 9th ave. The good news is we’ve already achieved many of the milestones in this project, and we’re about to hit a few more.
TxDOT wants to hear public opinions or answer any questions you many have. They have two upcoming public meetings on February 13th and 18th.
