Transition to full pre-kindergarten days impact on Amarillo, Canyon school districts

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - As Amarillo and Canyon school districts prepare to make the transition to full pre-kindergarten days, which is required by House Bill three, some are approaching the issue of needed space in different manners.
“The law requires that school districts, if you do not have space, you seek proposals from community base, pre-kindergarten partnerships. So we offered proposals out there and did not receive responses. Due to that and due to our growth, we just don’t have classroom space to move from half day pre-k’s which we currently have to the full day requirement,” said Dr. Darryl Flusche, superintendent of Canyon ISD.
Canyon ISD applied for a waiver this week that will allow them to postpone the transition of full day pre-k until their other schools are built in fall of 2021.
“When we were looking at the numbers of how many classrooms we would need, we looked at all of our kindergarten classes to see which students would qualify and it looks like we will probably need another, some more additional classrooms, like six additional classrooms,” said April McDaniel, coordinator of district relations for Canyon ISD.
River Road ISD has already gone through the transition of full day pre-k to anyone in their district boundaries.
They made the switch last year as what they referred to as “a leap of faith,” and now it’s paying off for them.
“We were paying out of pocket and not coming out ahead, of course, by providing full day pre-k with only getting half day funding from the state. This year, due to house bill three, we’re getting better funding for our kids," said Dana Bolin, principal at Willow Vista Early Childhood Academy. "So that has allowed us to have more money to spend on the supplies and the manipulates and the things we need to have in a classroom to really make sure the full day experience is not only affordable for us as a district but is providing everything these kids need in our environment here.”
They too ran into issues with space but remodeled the district to have an early childhood academy specifically for pre-kindergarten and kindergarten classes.
“Because we restructured the district, we were then able to have the space to have four sections of pre-k, all day pre-k and give the focus to those children,” said Bolin.
Highland Park ISD is another district that is ahead of the game and has been offering full day pre-k to any student in their boundaries for almost 20 years now.
