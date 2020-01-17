This Weekend in the Panhandle

By Vanessa Garcia | January 17, 2020 at 11:29 AM CST - Updated January 17 at 11:29 AM

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - If you’re looking for plans this weekend, we’ve got you covered.

From a bowling tournament to a party for your dog, here’s what’s going on in the area!

Barrio Art Show

Artists in Amarillo are showcasing the historic Barrio neighborhood at an art show this weekend.

The Barrio Art Show, part of the Let’s Art Amarillo-Barrio Art Project, is on Saturday from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the Wesley Community Center.

A preview show is today from 2:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Artists are coming together to represent historical sites and people of the Barrio neighborhood.

Posted by Let's Art Amarillo-The Barrio Project on Thursday, January 9, 2020

Amarillo Area Women’s March

You can take a stand and march for women’s equality this Saturday in Amarillo.

The march is from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. tomorrow at the Sam Houston Park and is free.

In 2017, three years ago, the women’s march inspired women to run and vote, ending with dozens of women winning an elected office.

Come out and show your support!

Posted by Amarillo Activist League on Wednesday, January 8, 2020

Learn to make your own cocktail with Mixology 101

Learn how to make your own cocktail with Mixology 101.

You can get hands-on experience with learning to shake and pour four signature cocktails at the Smart Chemical Services Bar.

It costs $40 per person and is from 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. at the Amarillo Club, located at 600 S. Tyler St on the 30th and 31st floors.

Posted by Amarillo Club on Thursday, January 2, 2020

Adopt a dog at Fur Ball: A New Year’s Bash

You can start the new new year with a new family member at an adoption party tomorrow.

Central Bark is hosting the event, which will have games, adoptions, pet first aid training, a giveaway and more.

The event is from noon to 4:00 p.m. at Central Bark, located at 5001 S. Western St.

Posted by Amarillo-Panhandle Humane Society on Tuesday, January 14, 2020

Bowl for the horses this weekend

Family and friends are invited to bowling, benefiting the Panhandle Safe Hayven Equine Rescue this weekend.

The event is at Western Bowl and starts at 2:00 p.m. this Sunday.

A team of five costs $125 or a person costs $25.

Participants will bowl two games and shoes are included.

Posted by PANHANDLE SAFE HAYVEN EQUINE RESCUE, INC. on Friday, January 3, 2020

