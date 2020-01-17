Sod Poodles finalize 2020 coaching staff

On the hitting side, Amarillo looks to continue pumping out run production with the help of Padron. The 35-year old returns for his fifth season with the organization and third with the Sod Poodles after the team batted .262 last year (second in the Texas League). The squad produced 664 total runs last year (tied for first in the Texas League) off 139 home runs (third in the Texas League) and 613 RBI (third in the Texas League). The team produced 390 extra-base hits which helped supply plenty of run support and cushion for starting pitchers and the Amarillo bullpen.