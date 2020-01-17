Randall High School student wins $1,500 Suddenlink scholarship for Hispanic Heritage essay

CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - A Randall High School student was awarded a $1,500 scholarship from Suddenlink by Altice for her winning essay in the Hispanic Heritage essay contest.
Alyvia Esquibel, a senior at RHS, wrote her essay about the strength that comes from being different, drawing inspiration from Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor, which won out of 240 essay entries from 82 different schools across the country.
This is the third year that Suddenlink by Altice has offered the Hispanic Heritage essay contest celebrating diversity during Hispanic Heritage month.
Middle school and high school students within Suddenlink’s service areas across the country wrote essays about an Hispanic, past or present, that inspires them.
Randall High School hosted a pep rally this morning to celebrate Esquibel’s accomplishment.
