Positive skunk rabies case in Borger causes 180 day pet quarantine

BORGER, Texas (KFDA) - The Texas Department of Health Services notified rabies control authorities of a positive skunk rabies case in Borger.
The City of Borger Animal Control officers captured a rabid skunk today in the Fairlines area, sent it for testing and reported the case when it came back positive.
Borger authorities, following State mandates, are taking the necessary measures to notify citizens of the impacted area.
The affected areas include Buena Vista and Fairlines, west of the Nutrien property line to west city limits.
Texas Health and Safety code requires these areas to be under quarantine for 180 days.
This means any animals found loose in the area will be quarantined to ensure they have not been infected.
If the owner of an animal that was found loose can provide documentation of rabies vaccinations, quarantine is not required.
At this time, all pet owners should take caution and ensure your pets’ rabies vaccinations are up to date.
Find more information about this quarantine or tips on rabies prevention here.
Copyright 2020 KFDA. All rights reserved.