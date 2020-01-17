North Heights Alternative School employee arrested on child pornography charges

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A North Heights Alternative School employee has been arrested on child pornography charges.
According to a news release from Amarillo ISD, the employee was arrested Thursday.
At this time, authorities do not believe the case involves AISD students or the school.
AISD says the district took immediate action, and the person no longer works for the district.
Following the arrest, Amarillo ISD completed a call-out about this situation to North Heights parents through the district’s automated messaging system.
AISD also reported the arrest to the State Board of Educator Certification.
AISD says it will continue to cooperate fully with law enforcement as the investigation continues.
