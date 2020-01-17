Martin Luther King Day of Service in Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Instead of the annual Martin Luther King Day march, the city of Amarillo will now be hosting a Day of Service to honor the late Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
The co-chairman says the idea is to honor Dr. King’s theory that residents should focus on bettering local communities before marching for change.
The event will be on Monday, January 20 at 9 a.m. and will start at the Warford Activity Center.
This event replaces the annual MLK march with a good cause.
“This year is the first year we have decided not to do the march," says Co-Chair Melodie Graves. “Dr. King wanted us to march when there was change needed, but before that change could be affected we had to make sure that our communities are okay.”
Graves says normally residents of all kinds come together around Amarillo to honor Dr. King, and she is hoping this will be the case on Monday.
“Generally when we have the march, we have people of all different races,” says Graves. “Everyone comes together on that day just to celebrate the goodness of Dr. King.”
The President of Amarillo’s branch of the NAACP also hopes this event will inspire the youth in our community.
“Hopefully in years to come, this project will be part of the MLK day in all the schools,” says Floyd Anthony, president of Amarillo’s NAACP branch. “Dr. King says everyone can be great, because everyone can serve.”
