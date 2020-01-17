Lieutenant Eric Hill’s family presented with Firefighter’s Medal of Honor

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - During the funeral service for Lieutenant Eric Hill of the Lubbock Fire Department, the president of the Professional Firefighter’s Association announced Hill’s family was presented with an award.
“After the service family will be presented the highest award given by Firefighter’s association. It is made of solid gold and bears the words dedication, honor and sacrifice," said Sandy McGee. "His name will also be etched into granite walls of the firefighter memorial at the base of the majestic rocky mountains at the base of pikes peak, in Colorado Springs. Joining every firefighter who has perished in the line of duty.”
The IAF Martin E. Pierce Medal of Honor is named after a Boston firefighter who spent his life working for firefighters.
Firefighter David Eric Hill, 39, and 27-year-old Police Officer Nicholas Reyna both died while responding to a crash on the morning of Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020.
A third responder, Firefighter and Paramedic Matt Dawson, 30, is at University Medical Center in critical, but stable condition.
GoFundMe pages have been set up to help the families of all three first responders.
Eric was born to Mark and Susan (Wright) Hill on July 15, 1980 in Levelland, Texas. Eric graduated from Lovington High School in 1998 and went on to attend South Plains College. He graduated from Texas Tech University with his Bachelor of Science in Agricultural Science.
He served the Midland Fire Department from 2007 to 2010. From 2010 until present he served as a firefighter and paramedic with the Lubbock Fire Department eventually earning the rank of Lieutenant. Eric was a member of the International Association of Firefighters as well as the World Series Roping Association.
He had the soul of a cowboy. He was fearless and strong and aspired to own a ranch and leave his legacy to his girls.
He leaves behind two precious daughters, Kynlee Blaze Hill and Kylee Bryce Hill; parents, Mark and Susan Hill, of Lubbock; fiance Taylor Locascio, of Lubbock; sister, Randi Norris and husband Zach and their children Tyson and James of Idalou; grandmothers, Nelda Hill of Colorado City and Barbara Thompson of Lubbock; several aunts, uncles, and cousins, as well as the Fire Fighter brotherhood.
Eric is preceded in death by his grandfathers, Dave Wright, Robert Hill and Elbert Bills.
The family requests, in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the Lubbock Children’s Home, IAFF Fallen Fire Fighter Memorial, Texas Tech Therapeutic Riding Center, or Gypsy Heart Horse Rescue.
Copyright 2020 KCBD. All rights reserved.