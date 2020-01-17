City of Amarillo offices to be closed for Martin Luther King Jr. Day

January 17, 2020

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - City of Amarillo offices will be closed Monday, January 20 for Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

Amarillo City Transit will operate on a Saturday schedule on Monday.

The schedule for Solid Waste services will be:

  • Residential Routes - Monday routes will be serviced on Tuesday. Tuesday routes will be serviced on Wednesday.
  • Commercial Routes - Monday routes will be serviced on Tuesday.
  • The city landfill and brush sites will be closed on Monday.

