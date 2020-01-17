City of Amarillo offices to be closed for Martin Luther King Jr. Day

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - City of Amarillo offices will be closed Monday, January 20 for Martin Luther King Jr. Day.
Amarillo City Transit will operate on a Saturday schedule on Monday.
The schedule for Solid Waste services will be:
- Residential Routes - Monday routes will be serviced on Tuesday. Tuesday routes will be serviced on Wednesday.
- Commercial Routes - Monday routes will be serviced on Tuesday.
- The city landfill and brush sites will be closed on Monday.
