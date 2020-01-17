Amarillo Police Department investigating homicide after aggravated assault, robbery dispatch

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Police Department is investigating a homicide after responding to an aggravated assault and robbery.
Around 9:40 p.m. Thursday, officers responded to an apartment complex in the 4100 block of SW 45th, where they found a man with a gunshot wound.
Amarillo Police called for AMS and the victim was pronounced dead on scene.
APD’s homicide unit will be investigating overnight, and we will update the story as more details become available.
Copyright 2020 KFDA. All rights reserved.