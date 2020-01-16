Xcel Energy prepares for weather related outages

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Xcel Energy has crews ready to respond if icy conditions lead to power outages across the area.
According to a news release, several contract crews have been shifted from southeast New Mexico in to the Plainview area. Those crews could be moved into Amarillo quickly if ice and wind cause damage.
Xcel says the company’s suppliers of pole, wire and other essentials have also been put in alert to react quickly if power lines require emergency reconstruction.
Xcel wants to remind customers to be aware of downed lines on their property or in the public and alert Xcel to the hazard.
You can report an outage by calling 1-800-895-4999.
Copyright 2020 KFDA. All rights reserved.