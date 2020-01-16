Police searching for robbery suspect after Amarillo pawn shop robbed at gunpoint

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo police are searching for a robbery suspect after a pawn shop was robbed at gunpoint.
The Amarillo Police Department said Wednesday morning about 10:08 a.m., officers were called out to a robbery at the EZ Pawn located at 3300 Interstate 40 East.
A male was wearing a mask, pulled out a handgun and demanded money.
The suspect left the store with stolen money and merchandise.
No injuries were reported.
The suspect is described as a black male possibly around 30 to 35 years old. He was wearing a black jacket, gray sweat pants and a black mask.
Anyone with information is asked to call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at (806) 374-4400.
