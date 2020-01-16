PetSmart Charities grants P.E.T.S. Clinic of Amarillo $250,000

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - P.E.T.S. Clinic of Amarillo is the recipient of a $250,000 grant from PetSmart Charities to increase access to affordable veterinary care in Wichita Falls and Amarillo.
This grant is to help the clinic further subsidize the costs pet owners face for vaccinating their pets, spaying and neutering, and other medical and preventative vet care. Due to these costs and other barriers, pets in under-resourced communities often do not get the basic vet care they need.
“One of the most common reasons pets are surrendered to shelters is the lack of affordable pet care,” said Lindsay Del Chiaro, director of community relations and programs at PetSmart Charities. “Providing increased access to basic care will enable thousands of pets to receive crucial veterinarian attention while also promoting a healthier pet population and preventing thousands of homeless pets. We are thrilled to support this initiative that supports both local pets and pet parents in need.”
Since P.E.T.S. Clinic of Amarillo opened in August 2019, they have already performed more than 2,290 low-cost spay and neuter surgeries.
With the help of the $250,000 grant, the clinic can provide even more low-cost surgeries and provide basic vet care at both of the existing clinics in Wichita Falls and Amarillo, meaning 90,000 additional pets will receive health and wellness care.
The funds will also be used to purchase additional equipment for the new clinic building in Wichita Falls.
“We are thrilled that P.E.T.S. Clinic of Amarillo will have some funds to subsidize spay and neuter surgeries for pet owner’s facing hardship. This is a vital service and what we’re here to do," said Dacia Anderson, Executive Director of P.E.T.S. of Amarillo. "Texas has the highest rates of overpopulation and euthanasia in the country for dogs and cats, and access to spay and neuter surgery for all pet parents is essential if we’re ever going to truly be a pet friendly state.”
Today, the clinic has performed over 65,000 spay and neuter surgeries, averaging nearly 200 per week in Wichita Falls and Amarillo.
