Man wanted for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon charged out of Potter County
Amarillo Crime Stoppers are looking for Raphael Aguirre Jr. who is wanted on a felony charge. (Amarillo Crime Stoppers) (Source: Amarillo Crime Stoppers)
By Vanessa Garcia | January 16, 2020 at 8:36 AM CST - Updated January 16 at 8:36 AM

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Police are searching for a man wanted on an aggravated assault with a deadly weapon charge in Amarillo.

The Amarillo Crime Stoppers said 28-year-old Raphael Aguirre Jr. is wanted out of Potter County.

He is described as weighing 135 pounds and being 5-foot-5 inches tall and having brown eyes and black hair.

If you know where he is, call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at (806) 374-4400.

If your tip leads to an arrest, you could earn a reward of up to $300.

Posted by Amarillo Crime Stoppers on Thursday, January 16, 2020

