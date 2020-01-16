Man wanted for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon charged out of Potter County

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Police are searching for a man wanted on an aggravated assault with a deadly weapon charge in Amarillo.
The Amarillo Crime Stoppers said 28-year-old Raphael Aguirre Jr. is wanted out of Potter County.
He is described as weighing 135 pounds and being 5-foot-5 inches tall and having brown eyes and black hair.
If you know where he is, call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at (806) 374-4400.
If your tip leads to an arrest, you could earn a reward of up to $300.
Copyright 2020 KFDA. All rights reserved.