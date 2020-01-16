Latest Texas news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CST

TEXAS EXECUTION
Texas inmate executed for killing wife in 2005
HUNTSVILLE, Texas (AP) — A Texas inmate has been executed for fatally shooting his wife, who had feared she would never get out of her marriage alive. John Gardner received a lethal injection Wednesday evening at the state penitentiary in Huntsville. The 64-year-old Gardner was condemned for the January 2005 slaying of Tammy Gardner. Prosecutors said the couple was getting divorced when Gardner broke into his wife’s North Texas home and shot her in the head. She died two days later at a hospital. The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday denied a petition by his attorneys to intervene in the case. His lawyers filed no other appeals.
AP-US-SCHOOL-SHOOTING-TEXAS
Prosecutor: Texas teen mistakenly killed friend in school
HOUSTON (AP) — Prosecutors say a 16-year-old student mistakenly shot his friend in their Houston-area high school’s ROTC room before fleeing and being arrested several hours later. Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg said Wednesday that based on evidence gathered so far, the Tuesday afternoon shooting at Bellaire High School was not intentional. She says both students were part of the school's ROTC program. The alleged shooter has been charged as a minor with manslaughter.
HOUSTON-FATAL DRUG RAID
Murder indictments handed down in deadly Houston drug raid
HOUSTON (AP) — Prosecutors say a grand jury has indicted two former Houston police officers for their roles in a deadly January 2019 drug raid that left a couple dead. The Wednesday indictments follow similar charges that were filed in August. Ex-officer Gerald Goines was indicted on two counts of felony murder. Goines and his former partner, Steven Bryant, were each also indicted with tampering with a government record. The Jan. 28 raid came under scrutiny after police alleged Goines lied in order to obtain a search warrant. Killed in the shooting were 58-year-old Rhogena Nicholas and 59-year-old Dennis Tuttle.
VESSELS COLLIDE-TEXAS
1 killed, 2 missing after fishing boat hits tanker in bay
GALVESTON, Texas (AP) — Officials say a member of a fishing boat crew was killed and two others are missing after their 81-foot craft collided with a 600-foot chemical tanker near the entrance to Galveston Bay just off the Texas coast. The fishing boat Pappy's Pride capsized after colliding with the tanker Bow Fortune near the Galveston jetties Tuesday afternoon. The Coast Guard said in a statement that two of the fishing boat's crew members were pulled from the water and turned over to paramedics, but a search continued Wednesday for two other crew members, The Galveston Beach Patrol says one of the rescued crew members died a short time later.
LIMITING REFUGEES
Judge halts Trump's order allowing states to block refugees
SILVER SPRING, Md. (AP) — A federal judge on Wednesday halted President Donald Trump's executive order that gave state and local officials the ability to shut the door on refugees and ignited a fierce debate in communities about how welcoming the United States should be. U.S. District Judge Peter Messitte said that the president's order “flies in the face of clear Congressional intent" of the 1980 Refugee Act. Trump issued the order in September that required resettlement agencies to get written consent from state and local officials before placing refugees in their jurisdictions. The administration didn't immediately say whether it will appeal Messitte's decision.
BC-US-SCI-HOTTEST-DECADE
Fever chart: Earth had its hottest decade on record in 2010s
WASHINGTON (AP) — Two U.S. agencies say the decade that just ended was by far the hottest ever measured on Earth, capped off by the second-warmest year on record. And scientists say there is no doubt at all this is man-made climate change. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said Wednesday that the 2010s averaged 58.4 degrees Fahrenehit (14.7 degrees Celsius) worldwide, or 1.4 degrees (0.8 C) higher than the 20th century average and more than one-third of a degree warmer than the previous decade, which had been the hottest on record.
POLICE CHASE-SUSPECT KILLED
Texas officer's shooting, chase ends with suspect dead
FOREST HILL, Texas (AP) — A car theft suspect is dead and a North Texas police officer is hospitalized after the officer was shot and her patrol car stolen, leading to a police chase and crash. The events began about 2:30 a.m. Wednesday when the officer was shot in the forearm outside a convenience store in the Fort Worth suburb of Forest Hill, Texas. After a 10-mile chase in which officers fired gunshots at the suspect, the car crashed and the suspect was found dead.
BC-US BORDER PATROL FREEZING CELLS
Judge inspects Border Patrol facility as trial continues
TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — A federal judge said he would inspect a Tucson Border Patrol facility that migrants say is plagued by extreme overcrowding, freezing temperatures and unsafe conditions. The judge said he was going to inspect the main Tucson Sector facility after plaintiffs in a lawsuit challenging the conditions rested their case, leaving Wednesday afternoon open. The Tucson Sector comprises most of Arizona and includes eight stations where immigrants are held before they're deported or turned over to Immigration and Customs Enforcement. The Border Patrol says the facilities are designed for short-term stays for adults.
SPACE STATION
Astronaut completes spacewalk without helmet camera, lights
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — Two spacewalking astronauts had to make do with fewer lights and camera views from one helmet outside the International Space Station. Jessica Meir and Christina Koch were just getting started on battery replacements Wednesday when Koch's helmet camera and lights came off. The astronauts couldn't get it reattached so they took it off and continued with the spacewalk. Koch later assured flight controllers that she had enough good light. Last October, Meir and Koch teamed up for the world's first all-female spacewalk.