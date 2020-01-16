High Plains Food Bank breaks record donating 9 million pounds of food in 2019

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The High Plains Food Bank set a new record last year distributing 9,036,255 pounds of food.
Of the nine million pounds given, 64 percent went to rural counties in the, and the remaining 36 percent went to Amarillo and Canyon.
“We received about one-million pounds of food through government programs, including trade mitigation and the emergency food assistance program,” said Zack Wilson, executive director of High Plains Food Bank. “This equipped us to distribute more food to local families, seniors and children struggling with food insecurity.”
Not only does HPFB distribute food to 185 feeding partners across the Texas Panhandle, they also provide education, social services, and direct feeding programs.
“With additional resources, we could easily send out a million pounds of food per month,” said Wilson.
