Health officials hosting free cervical cancer screening for Women in Cactus

Health officials hosting free cervical cancer screening for Women in Cactus
Health officials are providing free cervical cancer screening in Cactus. (Source: TTUHSC-Breast Center of Excellence)
By Vanessa Garcia | January 16, 2020 at 11:24 AM CST - Updated January 16 at 11:24 AM

CACTUS, Texas (KFDA) - Women in the Texas Panhandle can get free cancer screening in Cactus this weekend.

The Cactus Pap Day is being hosted by the Texas Tech Physicians and The Well Health Center for Cervical cancer Awareness Month.

From 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., women can walk in with no appointment for the cervical cancer screening at The Well Health Center, located at 200 Palo Duro.

Laura W. Bush Institute for Women’s Health will also provide refreshments.

Posted by TTUHSC-Breast Center of Excellence on Monday, November 11, 2019

Copyright 2020 KFDA. All rights reserved.