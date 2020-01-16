Health officials hosting free cervical cancer screening for Women in Cactus

CACTUS, Texas (KFDA) - Women in the Texas Panhandle can get free cancer screening in Cactus this weekend.
The Cactus Pap Day is being hosted by the Texas Tech Physicians and The Well Health Center for Cervical cancer Awareness Month.
From 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., women can walk in with no appointment for the cervical cancer screening at The Well Health Center, located at 200 Palo Duro.
Laura W. Bush Institute for Women’s Health will also provide refreshments.
