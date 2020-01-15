Freezing rain likely!

We have a Winter Weather Advisory in effect for the area starting 9AM Thursday morning through 6AM Friday morning. This is anticipation of the development of freezing rain, sleet and rain across the vast majority of the Texas and Oklahoma panhandles into eastern New Mexico and western Oklahoma. Ice accumulations may be great enough to create areas of black ice on bridges and overpasses and roadways along with damage to trees and power lines. This could mean power outages in some areas. Temperatures will stay in the upper 20s to mid 30s through Friday morning.