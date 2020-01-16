Doppler Dave Updates our Wintry Conditions

Areas of freezing rain and sleet have tracked across our area today and a Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect. Roads, for the most part, have been in good shape with wet conditions only, but ice has accumulated on cars, rooftops, and elevated objects. Precipitation will continue off and on into the evening and as we lose daylight, ice may once again be possible and there is still a chance for dangerous travel conditions before temperatures rise back above freezing by late tonight.
Doppler Dave Has A Winter Weather Update