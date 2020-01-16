Despite online shopping, Amarillo businesses report good 2019 sales

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) -Amarillo and many other Texas businesses are doing a good job surviving online shopping.
Texas sales revenue growth is strong according to the state comptroller.
Businesses not only in Amarillo, but the entire State of Texas continue to see steady sales growth.
Overall the State of Texas saw a steady increase in sales compared to previous years. In December 2019, sales tax revenue totaled $3.1 billion, nearly 5% more than the year before.
“We’ve actually seen very good growth in our sales tax revenue over the past few years,” said City of Amarillo Finance Director Laura Storrs.
According to Storrs, going back the last two years, the City of Amarillo saw about a 3% increase from one year to the next in sales tax revenue.
“In the current year, we have seen sales tax grow, we are about one and a half percent over where we were last year at the same time. This is very encouraging and we are hopeful that those trends are going to continue and even go up in the next several months,” said Storrs.
With new growth in the community and more tourists spending money downtown, Storrs says this helps the community tremendously.
Local businesses in Amarillo say that events like Shop Local as well as good advertising have helped increase their sales.
“As a new business it’s hard to come in and people don’t know who you are or where you are, so we really had to up our game with marketing and things like that, but over all its been a really good year and we are excited to see what’s to come,” said Parliment Haus Marketing Manager Kelli Ward.
In Wolflin Square, where they do events so the community will come out and shop locally, a small boutique is seeing an increase in sales as well.
“It is better here in Wolflin Square because of the foot traffic, people like to come out, shop local, and there is a lot of events here," said Makie Black Manager Tori Pickard. "Although it is easier for them to shop online, like amazon and places like that, our sales were better in 2019 compared to 2018.”
With no state income tax, the State of Texas relies on other taxes, particularly from sales and property to fund public services such as schools and health care.
Copyright 2020 KFDA. All rights reserved.