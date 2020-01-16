Amarillo police investigating Thursday morning deadly crash

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Police Department is investigating a deadly crash that happened on Thursday morning.
Around 8:22 a.m., police were called to the overpass at the 400 block of Southeast 34th Avenue.
Police say 18-year-old Evelyn Jasmine Rios was driving west on Southeast 34th when she lost control of her car, slid into oncoming traffic and crashed into another car.
She died at the scene of the crash.
The 17-year-old driver of the other vehicle was taken to a local hospital with what was initially believed to be life-threatening injuries.
Police say speed and black ice are contributing factors in this crash.
The incident is under investigation by the Traffic Investigation Squad of the Amarillo Police Department.
