Amarillo Panhandle Humane Society hosting pet adoption party this weekend

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Panhandle Humane Society is hosting a pet adoption party this Saturday.
The “Fur Ball: A New Year’s Bash” event is indoors and is from noon to 4:00 p.m. at Central Bark, located at 5001 S. Western St. and dogs, family and friends are welcome.
Many organizations will be celebrating the new year with rescues in Amarillo.
The adoption party will have games, prizes, adoptions pet first aid tips, spray and neuter information, training for bite prevention and a giveaway valued at $200.
Entry to the giveaway is free and the bite prevention training is for children ages five and under.
Various organizations will bring dogs to adopt.
