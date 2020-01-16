Amarillo Panhandle Humane Society hosting pet adoption party this weekend

Celebrate the new year with a dog adoption party this weekend. (Source: Central Bark)
By Vanessa Garcia | January 16, 2020 at 11:14 AM CST - Updated January 16 at 11:14 AM

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Panhandle Humane Society is hosting a pet adoption party this Saturday.

The “Fur Ball: A New Year’s Bash” event is indoors and is from noon to 4:00 p.m. at Central Bark, located at 5001 S. Western St. and dogs, family and friends are welcome.

Many organizations will be celebrating the new year with rescues in Amarillo.

The adoption party will have games, prizes, adoptions pet first aid tips, spray and neuter information, training for bite prevention and a giveaway valued at $200.

Entry to the giveaway is free and the bite prevention training is for children ages five and under.

Various organizations will bring dogs to adopt.

Can’t wait for Saturday, come out and meet your new best friend at Amarillo’s new favorite place for puppies to play!!

