AEDC votes to pay $1.5 million to Canadian wind company coming to Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Economic Development Corporation board voted today to pay $1.5 million in rent and $10,000 per job up to 150 jobs to a wind company based in Canada.
The Canadian company may be receiving these economic incentives to establish a U.S. headquarters in Amarillo.
Payments would stretch over five years and come after the jobs are filled.
The AEDC President and CEO Kevin Carter said the company repairs wind turbine blades and the nacelles they are attached to. They do the work in the field at wind farms.
Following the AEDC’s vote to bring the company in, Amarillo City Council will have to approve the deal.
