Above and Beyond: 2 women changing lives of Potter County inmates

“It does take a little bit to understand why we’re teaching a 30 year old person how to deal with life skills or how to control their anger,” he said. “Most people have never had to deal with that. Most of [the inmates] have grown up on their own, single parent or no parent or what have you, and the only way they knew how to do things was however they could do to survive. So we’re trying to teach them how to survive in a real world like you and I do.”