Light winds and clear skies will be with us for the overnight hours but our temperatures will drop only into the mid 30s. The first of a couple of cold fronts will arrive midday on Wednesday bringing NE winds and highs in the mid 50s. The second cold front will arrive on Thursday with light winds, cloudy skies and highs in the mid 30s. There is also a 60% chance for a wintry mix on Thursday with rain, freezing rain, light snow and ice possible.