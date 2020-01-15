Police urging community to be safety aware after WTAMU students, residents were approached by religious group in Canyon, Amarillo

CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - Law enforcement agencies are urging the community to be more safety aware due to sex trafficking rumors after college students and residents were approached by a religious group.
The Canyon Police Department received reports in Canyon and Amarillo of people approaching community members and asking them if they would like to go to a bible study.
Canyon police officers identified two of these people last night and discovered that they are part of a religious group trying to recruit new members while spreading the message.
The University Police Department at West Texas A&M University said members of a religious group were handing out invitations to college students, asking them to attend a meeting.
The university police said the members of the religious group were standing near dorms and were from out of state.
Due to these incidents, police are reminding people to not give out personal information, such as your phone number, address, date of birth and more.
If you do not know the person you are talking to, Canyon police ask you to follow these tips:
- Do not invite them in your home
- If the people continue to be pushy, call 911
- Do not go to a house or location without letting friends or family know where you will be, along with information on the event
- Do not get into a car with them
- If you are uncomfortable with someone approaching you in a store, walk away and find a manager or walk into a crowd
