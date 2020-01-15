NBCUniversal awards $17,014 to ENMU film program

PORTALES, N.M. (KFDA) - NBCUniversal grants the Portales branch of Eastern New Mexico University $17,014 as a part of the Film Incentive Give Back Program.
It was announced yesterday that ENMU would be the latest academic program to benefit from the initiative supported by film productions around the state.
The check was presented Tuesday to the ENMU Department of Theatre and Digital Filmmaking by New Mexico Film Office Director Todd Christensen and was based on expenditures from the television series Midnight Texas Season 2, which filmed in the state over a two year period.
More than $680,000 has been awarded to film and media education programs around New Mexico from production companies that do business in the state under the Give Back program to boost workforce training.
“The industry is investing in workforce development, which will lead to better careers for our students and more jobs in New Mexico. That’s how we create higher paying jobs and diversify our economy,” said Alicia J. Keyes, Economic Development Department Cabinet Secretary.
The ENMU Digital Filmmaking program provides comprehensive education in many facets of the arts. Students can study acting, directing, visual design, sound design, and screenwriting, as well as technical skills like camera operation, lighting, sound recording, and post-production.
“The Digital Filmmaking program at Eastern New Mexico University is immensely pleased to be receiving this donation from NBCUniversal through the New Mexico Film office Give Back program,” said Neil Rutland, Chair of Department of Theatre and Digital Filmmaking.
The new funds will be used to expand the program into video production, virtual reality, and augmented reality to provide students with experience in the latest creative media technologies.
Copyright 2020 KFDA. All rights reserved.