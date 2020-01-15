Latest Texas news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CST

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Meat Loaf has filed a lawsuit against a hotel at Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport and organizers of a horror convention held there, blaming them for negligence when he fell from a stage while answering questions from convention goers last May. The singer and actor, whose real name is Michael Lee Aday, and wife Deborah Lee Gillespie Aday filed the suit Monday in a state district court in Fort Worth, Texas, against the Hyatt Corp. and Texas Frightmare Weekend LLC. It alleges they hung curtains at the back edge of the stage at the Hyatt Regency DFW hotel that hid where the stage ended, creating a “hidden hazard.” The lawsuit alleges his injuries from the fall last May have prevented him from performing since.